Sierra Leone referees to officiate in CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifiers

Sierra Leonean FIFA badged referees, Humu Marah (Central), and Precious Adama Amara (Assistant) have both been appointed by the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone A to officiate in the 2023 TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Club Championship Qualifiers in Liberia.

The referee duo will be joined by Coach Hannah Conteh (Technical Study Group) for the tournament that will host four teams in Monrovia, Liberia.

Both Marrah and Amara recently successfully underwent the 2023 FIFA Member Association Course for elite referees in Sierra Leone and are three of the most outstanding and excelling female officials in the country with a high level of fitness and professionalism.

According to the Sierra Leone Football Association, Coach Hannah Conteh, who is a veteran national team player and currently a qualified coach, will form part of the tournament’s Technical Study Group with the mandate to identify meritorious women of the matches in the said qualifiers.

This year’s WAFU Zone A Qualifiers is scheduled to take place from the 7th to the 13th of August 2023 in Monrovia, Liberia.

The tournament will feature four teams from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Mali, and Senegal, all vying for a chance to advance to the next stage of the competition.

The qualifiers are scheduled to kick off on August 7, 2023. The opening match of the day will see Liberia’s defending champions, Determine Girls, take on As Mande from Mali. The day will conclude with a match between Senegal’s As Dakar Sacre Coeur and Sierra Leone’s Mogbewmo Queens.

On August 9, 2023, As Mande of Mali will face off against Sierra Leone’s Mogbewmo Queens, while As Dakar Sacre Coeur of Senegal will battle it out against Liberia’s Determine Girls.

The highly anticipated WAFU Zone A Qualifiers will culminate on August 12, 2023, with a match between Senegal’s AS Dakar Sacre Coeur and their French counterpart, As Mande. Hosts Determine Girls will wrap up the competition by taking on neighbouring team Mogbewmo Queens from Sierra Leone.

In another development, CAF has appointed high-profiled Sierra Leonean Match Commissioner Prince Kai Sa’Quee to preside over Match-day 6 of the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations between Mali and South Sudan, on the 8th September 2023 in Bamako.