Court discharges alleged election fraudsters

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Justice Aiah Simeon Allieu, a resident High Court Judge of the Anti-Corruption Division, sitting in Freetown, has discharged Moses Bangura, Osman Koroma, Mohamed Kamara, Osman Limba Bangura, Adamsay Sesay and Musa Sesay on election related offenses.

The election offenses include forgery of voter registration cards contrary to the Public Elections Act No.7 of 2022.

The accused persons were arrested sometime in 2022 by police officers on allegations of forgery of voter registration cards for the concluded June 24th, 2023 public elections.

They were arrest at various communities in Freetown, detained in police custody while investigation was ongoing.

At the end of the investigation, all six suspects were charged to Court, and arraigned as accused persons for trial at the High Court on a count indictment of forgery for which they pleaded not guilty.

The trial Judge, Justice Aiah Simeon Allieu also convicted Daniel Koroma of burglary and larceny, and sentenced him (convict) to a three-year jail term.

Daniel Koroma, the now convict was said to have on the 15th July, 2021 in Freetown, broke into the dwelling house of Alusine Koroma with the intention to steal and did steal therein property worth a total sum of Twelve Million three hundred and eighty five thousand Leones (Le12,385, 000.00).