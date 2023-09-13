Accused remand for alleged Cybercrime

By Mohamed J Kargbo

22-year-old Safiatu Sesay has been remanded by Magistrate Mark Negba, who presides at the Pademba Road Court No. 1 in Freetown.

The accused is faced with one count charge of cyber bullying contrary to Section 44 (2) (b) of the Cyber Crime Act 2021.

Magistrate Negba remarked in the open court that cybercrime-related offences should not be treated with levity.

According to the information before the court, the accused person, in Freetown, between the 4th of June and 3rd August, 2023, did send grossly offensive language through social media via Facebook with account name ‘Sia Rose’ to Major Amadu Ahmed Kargbo.

The complainant is represented by police prosecutor A. Turay, whilst the accused person has no legal representative in court and no bail application was made on her behalf.

Magistrate Mark Neagba adjourned the matter to the 15th September for the complainant to take the witness box.