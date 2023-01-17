Civil servant in court for alleged fraud 

By Jeneba A Conteh

Elow Kpai, a civil servant, made her first appearance before Magistrate Peter Brima Gogra on a private criminal sermons on five count charges to wit obtaining credit under false pretenses, contrary to Section 13 (1) of the Debtors Act,1869, obtaining credit by fraud other than false pretenses, contrary to Section 13 (1) of the Debtors Act 1869, fraudulent conversion of property, contrary to Section 20 (1) (iv) (a) of the Larceny Act 1916, larceny by trick contrary to Section 1 (2) (i) (a) of the Larceny Act 1916 and larceny from person, contrary to Section 14 of the Larceny Act 1916.

According to the particulars of offence, on June 2nd, 2022, in Freetown, the accused incurring a debt or liability to Musa Kemoh Fofanah, the accused obtained credit to the amount of twelve million and eight hundred thousand Leones, under false pretenses.

It was also alleged that at the same place and date, the accused person fraudulently converted to her own use or benefit, certain property, body splashes valued eleven million two hundred thousand Leones(11,200,000), seventeen mouth washes valued eight hundred and fifty thousand Leones(850,000), fifteen Colgate pastes, valued seven hundred and fifty thousand Leones(750,000),of the total value of twelve million eight hundred thousand Leones(12,800,000).

It was further alleged that on the said date and place the accused person stole the said property.

The charges were read and explained to the accused, but no plea was taken.

Counsel representing the accused person, C.Campbell, applied for bail, stating that the accused person is a Sierra Leonean resident within the jurisdiction.

He submitted that the accused has credible sureties who were willing and ready to go into her recognizance and that she will not interfere with prosecution witness or witnesses.

He made his application pursuant to Section 79 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Act No.32 of 1965.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Gogra granted the accused person bail in the sum of twenty million Leones with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties should be residents in the Western Area and that they produce valid identity cards depicting their addresses in Freetown.

He also ordered that one of the sureties should be employed and that the bail must be approved by the Bench.

He adjourned the matter to the 23rd January 2023 for further hearing.