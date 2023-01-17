Alhaji Foray replaces Chilean Jose Cortes as Bo Rangers boss

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Former Kamboi Eagles coach, Alhaji Foray, has been officially named as the new head coach of the Sierra Leone Premier League leaders, Bo Rangers, taking over from Chilean Jose Solomon Cortes.

Foray was Cortes’ Assistant Coach 1 and his promotion as the team Head Coach with immediate effect came as a surprise after the club’s management didn’t provide any reason for replacing Chilean Jose Salomon Cortes.

A press statement from the club failed to mention why Cortes was relieved from his duties.

The club statement reads: “The Board and Executive Management of Bo Rangers Football Club hereby announce the following appointments: Alhaji Abedi Foray – Head Coach, Kabineh Kamara – Assistant Coach 1, Patrick Caulker – Assistant Coach 2. The fans and the general public are assured of the continued progress and development of the club. Thanks for your usual love and support to Bo Rangers as we always remain in the range.”

It is believed that the lack of a CAF A license is a key factor in the dismissal of the Chilean coach after Foray took charge of the Rangers’ double legged CAF Champions League preliminary encounters against CRB, while his boss was not allowed in the technical area due to the African Football governing body, CAF regulations.

Alhaji Foray joins Bo Rangers after he resigned as Head Coach of Kamboi Eagles in 2021 and helps the team win their first National Championship.

Chilean Jose Solomon Cortes was appointed head coach of Bo Rangers in September 2021, following local tactician John Dominic Konneh’s departure.

The 49-year-old has joined a list of foreign coaches who have been in charge of a Sierra Leonean club after the Swiss Robert Muller, who was at Mighty Blackpool over 30 years ago.