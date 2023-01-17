Scrabble: Salone UK based wins National Championship

By Sahr Morris Jr

Sierra Leone foreign-based Scribbler, Mohamed Alieu Kamara-based in United Kingdom- emerged as the country’s new National Scrabble Champion, after winning this year’s competition staged at the Freetown Amusement Park.

This is the 4th edition of the National Scrabble Championship and it was Kamara’s first National Championship success, thanks to his hard fought win.

The tournament, which started last Saturday, ended on Sunday, with sixteen players competing for the national title.

And after a total of 16 games, Mohamed Alieu Kamara secured 14 wins with a spread of +1500 to beat his closest rival, Ibrahim Deen Swarray, who had 11 wins with a spread of +734.

Former Championship holder and pre-tournament favourite, Emmanuel King Esq. was only able to finish with 10 wins and six defeats with a spread of +710 to finish third.

Ishmael Sesay and Abdul Borbor Kamara both finished behind Foday Fofana,who ended in fourth position, having won 9 games with a better spread of +240 with Ismael Sesay, managing a minus of -138.

President of the National Scrabble Association of Sierra Leone (NSASL), Christian Asgill, thanked and promised all scrabble fans and players that the national championship will become an annual event, adding that he was satisfied with the quality performance and the outcome of the tournament.

He said: “Players must work hard to be rated annually.” He thanked Rokel Commercial Bank and Mercury International Lottery for their tireless efforts in promoting Scrabble.