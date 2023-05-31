Alleged Killer of FBC lecturer brought to court

By Mohamed J Kargbo

34-year-old Ibrahim Kalokoh, a herbalist, made his first appearance before Magistrate Mark Ngeba of the Court No:1 at Pademba Road in Freetown and was remanded for murder.

Santigie Kabba Bangura,lecturer of the Geography Department, Fourah Bay College, was missing for some months and was later found dead and buried in the house of the herbalist.

The accused is standing trial on one count charge of murder.

The indictment was read out to him by the court registrar, but he was asked to say nothing.

It was alleged that on March 6, 2023, at Shebro Town, Waterloo in the Western Area Rural, the accused murdered Kabba Santigie Bangura.

The state prosecutor brought in prosecution witness No:1 to testify in court.

Pw1 Rosaline Ya Alimany Bangura the widow of the deceased took the witness stands but was unable to testify after she burst into tears.

The state counsel sought for an adjourned date, saying that her witness was not in the right state of mind to testify.

The matter was adjourned to 5th June 2023 for further hearings.