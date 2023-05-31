CGSL national debating championship for girls reaches semi-finals

As the excitement reaches its peak, the National Debating Championship for Girls 2023 is gearing up for the highly anticipated semi-finals. Set to take place on Tuesday, 30th May 2023, at the Africell American Corner, this stage of the competition promises to showcase the incredible talent and intellectual prowess of the remaining four schools.

The journey of the semi-finalists has been marked by passion, dedication, and a commitment to breaking barriers. Providence International, known for their articulate arguments and persuasive speaking skills, will face a tough challenge against John F. Kennedy. Both teams have demonstrated exceptional abilities in crafting compelling cases and countering their opponents’ points with poise and precision.

On the other side of the bracket, Beacon High School, the defending champions, are set to battle The International School Limited. Having triumphed in previous rounds with their well-researched arguments and powerful delivery, Beacon High School will undoubtedly bring their A-game to defend their title. However, The International School Limited, known for their analytical approach and thorough evidence-based arguments, will provide a formidable challenge.

Throughout the competition, Marigold, a dedicated organization empowering girl with technological skills and online safety awareness, has been the proud sponsor of the National Debating Championship for Girls. Their support has been instrumental in creating an inclusive and empowering environment for the debaters, equipping them with the necessary skills to navigate the digital landscape safely.

The semi-finals will not only be a battle of words and ideas but also a celebration of the progress these remarkable young women have made. Their journey from the initial rounds to the semi-finals is a testament to their resilience, hard work, and unwavering commitment to challenging societal norms and advocating for gender equality.