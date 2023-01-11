Accused remanded for alleged stolen goods

By Mohamed J Kargbo

On January 9,2023, at the High Court in Freetown, Justice John-Bosco Alieu remanded one Francis Kai Kai to the Male Correctional Centre at Pademba Road.

The state had alleged that, on the diverse dates between 8 December 2021 in Freetown, Francis Kai Kai stole five bed sheets valued two million nine hundred and forty thousand Leones(le 2,940,000), seven comforter bed sheets valued five hundred and eighty-eight thousand Leones(le 588,000), twelve pairs of ladies shoes valued one million eight hundred and ninety thousand Leones(le 1,470,000), seven pairs of jeans valued le 1,470,000, four mattress pad valued le 3,350,000, four packs of hand towels valued le 294,000,eight towels valued,le 1,680,000,five chair cushions valued Le525,000,and many other items of the total value of thirty- one million seven hundred and sixty two thousand Leones (Le 31, 762,000),property of Mary Gbondo, knowing the same to have been stolen.

Two accused were involved in the alleged theft, but the second accused,Alhaji Osman Jalloh, was on bail and didn’t show up in court on that day.

The judge ordered the court registrar to serve the accused an indictment and due to the absence of the state counsel the trial was adjourned to the 16 of January 2023 for further hearing.