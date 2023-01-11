MP calls for softer steps in acquiring investment licenses

By Alfred Korma

After a rocky experience to quire license for a small scale gold mining, the Deputy Whip of the Sierra Leone Parliament, Hon. Alusine Kanneh has called on office holders in charge of issuing out investment licenses to soften the process of acquiring licenses for investment.

Hon. Kanneh made the call at the Queen Elizabeth Water Quay while unveiling a consignment of machines to boost Gold mining in Sierra Leone.

Talking to a convoy of journalists, the Deputy Whip sounded frustrated with the complicated process involved in processing documents for a company like his to acquire a license for mining in the country.

Responding to a question of how difficult or easy it is to do business in Sierra Leone, he said it is difficult because when you go into office to get documentation, ‘if you don’t give small thing,’ (bribe), you will not be given what you deserve.

“In fact, if you are not in a position of trust, it is difficult to get what you deserve. It’s bad. I am talking to offices in charge of giving documentation to make sure they make it soft so more investor will come to the country. But if you frustrate investors, they will run away,” he added.

The Deputy Whip of Parliament brought Bravura, a Norwegian Mining Company in Sierra Leone about two years ago to invest in Gold mining and explore other areas of investment beneficial to the country.

Last week, he unveiled varieties of mining equipment, including caterpillars, excavators and dumpers at the Queen Elizabeth Water Quay to commence mining operations in Kailahun, the East of Sierra Leone.

Bravura Mining Company will begin in Kailahun at a small scale level with intention to expand into a large scale mining company and extends to other parts of the country. The company will also explore the possibility of investing into fisheries, the MP said.

Hon. Kanneh said he brought the Company to help fulfill President Bio’s desire to create jobs for thousands of locals within mining sites, boost Community development and generate revenue for the Country.