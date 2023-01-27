Accused in court for alleged house breaking, larceny

By Mohamed J Kargbo

At the Magistrates’ Court No.2 on Pademba Road in Freetown, Mohamed Bolo Kamara made another appearance before Magistrate Isata Tucker for alleged house breaking and larceny, contrary to law.

He was standing trial on three count charges of house breaking, conspiracy and larceny contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

Police alleged that on November 13th, 2022, at Mambo Village,Western Rural District of Freetown, the accused conspired with someone unknown to break into the house of one Alhaji Mohamed Dumbuya (the complainant) and stole a generator.

Police witness, Sub-Inspector Vaffia Ansumannah Sannoh, attached to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Adonkia Police Station, said he recognised the complainant and the accused in respect of the case he was standing in the dock for.

He recalls on the above mentioned date when he was on duty at the above mentioned police station, where the complainant reported a matter of house breaking and larceny.

He said on the same date, him, the complainant and the crime scene officer, DPC 1391 Bundu M, left for the crime scene at Mambo Village and upon their arrival at the scene of crime the caretaker identified the room where the generator was kept.

He said they took photograph of the place and later returned to the station and obtained statement from the complainant and the witnesses.

He further testified that on the same date, him and Sergeant 1007 Musa J. went to Mambo where they arrested the accused and took him to the police station.

He said him and the sergeant obtained voluntary caution statement from the accused, and that the accused admitted it to be true and correct by affixing his right hand thumb print on it.

The voluntary caution statement was produced and tendered in court as evidence.

The witness also produced the charge sheet of the accused and tendered it in court.

The accused was remanded in custody at the Male Correctional Centre at Pademba Road, while the magistrate adjourned the matter to February 3rd,2023.