Afrimoney opens POS center  at Jui

Afrimoney Sierra Leone has officially opened a new POS Centre along the Jui Highway as a way to make Africell and Afrimoney services easy for access for their customers in that part of the Country.

Speaking during the opening of the POS Centre, the Media Manager for Africell John Konteh said the opening of the POS Centre at Jui is a clear indication by Africell that their customers are close to their heart. He said they opened another POS centre to ensure that they bring their services and product at the doorstep of the people at the Jui Community. The Media Manager furthered that Jui is a large community and the newly established Centre will help in addressing the challenge their customers faced in accessing Africell and Afrimoney services and products. He mentioned that initially before the opening of the centre, customers mostly go as far as Calaba Town and Shell to get access to Africell services. John Konteh said the centre will be open from Monday to Saturday, and for Afrimoney transactions it will be opened every day. Commenting on the services that will be rendered at the Centred, John Konteh mentioned the replacement of sim cards, the registry of sim cards, and Afrimoney transactions like cash in and cash out among other things.

Africell customer LAM TEC said that,initially it was difficult for him to do Afrimoney transactions, noting that he had to go all the way Shell to do his Afrimoney transaction, but with the new center at their disposal in the community it is much easier. He further expressed gratitude to Africell for opening the new centre.