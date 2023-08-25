67 arrested in Waterloo

By Ishmael Dumbuya

The Head of Media and Communication at the Waterloo Police Division, ASP Allieu Jalloh, has told Concord Times that, in an intelligence-led raids spearheaded by the Local United Commander, CSP Ibrahim M Sama, a total of sixty-seven (67) people, comprising ten (10) women and fifty-seven (57) men from various addresses within Waterloo (Tombo junction, 555 park, Gbeyshan, Deep-Eye Water) and Madina Wallahi village in Tombo, have been arrested in ghettos and criminal hideouts.

According to ASP Jalloh, a huge quantum of Kush and Cannabis Sativa, together with equipment (scale, scissors, plastic bags, etc.) used in the processing and sales of the narcotics, were arrested by the police as exhibits.

He said the police demolished several makeshift structures where the drug peddlers and users assemble.

The Crime Officer of Waterloo, ASP Joseph B.Lansana, assured everyone that the arrested persons will appear at the Magistrates’ Court, King Yard, Waterloo, on Monday the 21st of August, 2023.

It could be recalled that 37 other people were arrested earlier last week at Waterloo after they were charged with various Public Order Act Offenses, such as the possession of Canabis Sativa and Kush