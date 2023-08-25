Drug peddlers confess in court

By Mohamed J Kargbo

Two accused persons, Yusuf Kargbo and Santigie Kargbo made an appearance before Magistrate Hadiru Daboh of the Ross Road Court No 3 for possession of drugs described as Kush.

They pleaded guilty to the offense when the charges were read to them by the court registrar.

Both accused were charged with two counts of unlawfully possession of Kush contrary to Section 3 (a) of the National Drugs Control Act 2008.

According to the charge sheet, the first accused, Santigie Kargbo, on Wednesday, 9 August, 2023, at No.3 Mill Street, Freetown, was found in possession of one hundred and fifty five (155) raps of kush, weighing 103 grams without lawful authority.

It was further alleged that the second accused, Yusuf Kabia, on Wednesday 9 August 2023, at No.3 Mill Street, Freetown, was found in possession of eighty (80) raps of kush weighing 40.3 grams without lawful authority.