5 jailed 50 years each for murder

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Justice Ivan Sesay has sentenced five accused persons to fifty (50) years imprisonment each for killing one Osman Bangura ‘aka Toshiba’ at Grafton New Camp.

The accused persons were before the court on two counts of murder and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm contrary to the law of Sierra Leone.

It was alleged that the accused persons on Wednesday 29th December, 2018, at Grafton New Camp in Freetown, conspired together with other persons unknown to commit murder contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

Upon their arraignment the accused persons denied the entire allegation.

In his summing up address to the jurors, Justice Ivan Sesay lamented on the weight and seriousness of the case and urged them not to attach emotions in their considerations, but deliver justice to both the victim and the accused persons as the facts in the case revealed.

He said the burden and standard of proof in all criminal trials of that nature is that the prosecution must prove the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt by meeting all the elements of the offence charged.

Justice Ivan Sesay pronounced his sentencing after the eleven- member jury unanimously returned a guilty verdict against the accused persons in respect of the two counts charge of murder and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

Following the guilty verdict of the jurors, the convicts, in their allocutus, pleaded for mercy. In his plea in mitigation, Defense Counsel, R.S Bangura pleaded to the court to temper justice with mercy.

Acting on the verdict of the jurors, Justice Sesay acquitted and discharged the 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 8th 9th 10th and 12th accused persons and convicted and sentenced the 5th 6th 7th 11th 13th accused persons.