3 on remand for alleged robbery

By Mohamed J Kargbo

Musa Bangura and two others made another appearance before Magistrate Mark Ngeba of Court No.1 and were remanded to the Male Correctional Centre at Pademba Road in Freetown for alleged robbery with aggravation.

The three accused persons were standing trial on four count charges to wit conspiracy to commit felony, robbery with aggravation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police alleged that on 30th March 2023 at No.6 Bangs Drive, Metchem, Goderich in Freetown, the accused persons conspired together with other persons unknown to commit felony to wit robbery with aggravation.

It was also alleged that on the above same date and location, the accused persons being armed with a gun, cutlass and scissors, robbed Sheku Kakay the sum of ten thousand United State Dollars, one thousand and eighty new Leones, clothing apparels valued at thirty thousand new Leones, one Bluetooth speaker valued at four thousand three hundred new Leones, one plated necklace valued at five thousand new Leones, five Iphone Pro Max each at eight thousand new Leones, one Samsung s10 Plus Mobile Phone valued three thousand New Leones, two Infinix Mobile Phones valued each at three thousand new Leones and four Plasma Televisions property of Sheku Kakay.

It was alleged that on the above mentioned date and place they assaulted Sheku Kakay in a manner thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

On count four it was alleged that on the same date and address in Freetown they also assaulted Abdulai Kallon in a manner thereby occasioning him bodily harm.

The state prosecutor led in PW1, who doubles as the complainant recognized the three accused in the dock and recalled on the above mentioned date.

He said he was at home at around 3am when the first accused broke the door and entered into his room with a gun in his hand while the other two accused were standing outside the entrance of the room holding cutlasses.

He also said that the first accused pointed the gun to his head and threatened that he will kill him should he make any move.

He said the accused asked him about the whereabouts of his money and that he was afraid and thought he was going to die.

He said the two accused standing at the entrance of the room took his Plasma Television and some items while the first accused was still pointing the gun at him and asking him give them the money.

He said he opened the safe while the accused took the 10 thousand United State Dollars and 1800 new Leones.

He further said that the second accused suggested that they should tire him up and kill him.

He said after they finished they used the window as escape route while they locked them inside but unknowing to them the door was not locked.

He said one Kallon untied him while they shouted thieves.

He said the accused persons ran away but the second accused who didn’t know the area well was caught and name the other two accused and where to find them.

In his conclusion he said that they had to take the second accused to the Adonkia Police Station where statement was obtained from him and also they obtained statement from him too.

The matter was adjourned to the 9th June 2023 for further hearings.