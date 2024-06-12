24-year-old charged for embezzled properties

By Blessing C Cole

Mohamed Kamara, a 24-year-old businessman, made his first appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura at Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit a crime contrary to law and larceny, contrary to section 2 of the Larceny Act 1916.

According to the particulars of the offense, on February 22, 2024, in New London, Leicester Road, in the Mountain Rural District, Kamara allegedly embezzled various properties.

These included a Dell laptop, a Samsung mobile phone, a Tecno mobile phone, and other items entrusted to him for managing a bureau named Henmar Enterprise. The accused is alleged to have fraudulently embezzled the sum of Le 55,120 and other properties valued at Le 63,715.

Additionally, Kamara is accused of stealing Le 21,493, property of Henmar Enterprise, on the same date and location.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Ibrahim S. Mansaray led the prosecution’s witness, Henry Edward Clarence Carter, a pharmacist. Carter testified that he recognized the accused as a former employee and recounted the events of February 22, 2024.

He stated that he called Kamara to open the shop, but Kamara’s phone initially rang without being answered and was later switched off. Unable to reach Kamara, Carter contacted the accused’s cousin and brother, who both said they had no knowledge of his whereabouts.

Carter reported the incident to the police and, accompanied by three officers, went to the home of Kamara’s girlfriend to retrieve the shop key. Upon arrival at the shop, they discovered that several items, including a laptop and an orange modem, were missing.

Police Prosecutor ASP Mansaray requested a date for a proper conference with the witness.

Before the adjournment, Defense Lawyer A. Bangura applied for bail on behalf of Kamara, arguing that he is a student and a Sierra Leonean who is not a flight risk and would not tamper with any witnesses if granted bail.

However, ASP Mansaray objected to bail, citing uncertainty about the accused’s address.

Magistrate Sahr Kekura denied bail and remanded Kamara at the Male Correctional Center.

The matter was adjourned to June 12, 2024, for further proceedings.