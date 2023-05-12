2023 elections: ADP presents female presidential candidate

By Ishmael Dumbuya

The Alliance Democratic Party (ADP) has joined other political parties to be officially certified by the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone (EC-SL) to participate in the June 24th elections.

Iye Kakay and Franklyn Kobi were endorsed as presidential and vice presidential candidates respectively following a successful nomination process at the EC-SL headquarters on Tower Hill, Freetown.

The Alliance Democratic Party (ADP) is the first political party to have nominated a female presidential candidate since the nomination process started.

The nomination and endorsement of the ADP candidates came after the nomination of five other political parties, including the main opposition All Peoples Congress Party (APC) the ruling Sierra Leones People’s Party (SLPP), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the United Democratic Party (UDP) and the National Unity Reconciliation Party (NURP) were nominated.

The National Returning Officer EC-SL, Mohamed Konneh, stated that upon the receipt of their nomination papers, he therefore declared Iye Kakay and Franklyn Kobi qualified to run for the presidential and vice presidential offices Under Section 43 and 44 of the Public Elections Act, 2022.

The two certified and nominated candidates stated that they are committed to witnessing and contesting a peaceful presidential election, adding that they will also be talking to their supporters to be law abiding and peaceful during the June 24th general elections.

The Alliance Democratic Party, (ADP) was formed in 2015 by a populist politician Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray who is now in prison on charges of sexual penetration. Kamarainba was previously a prominent member of the APC party United States branch, before he fell out with the most senior members of the APC in Sierra Leone in 2014.