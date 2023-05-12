Businessman committed to High Court for cyber bullying

By Mohamed J Kargbo

Abdul Rahman Bangura, a businessman, made an appearance before Magistrate Mark Ngeba of Court No1 at Pademba Road in Freetown.

He was stranding trial on two count charges to wit cyber stalking and cyber bullying contrary to Section 44(2)(a) of the Cybercrime Act 2021 Act No7 of 2021.

It was alleged that on Monday 16th of May 2022, through social media via WhatsApp and Facebook, the accused intentionally sent an obscene messages against one Bintu Mansaray by means of a computer system with intent to provoke her to commit the breach of peace.

It was also alleged that on the above said date through the same above said platforms, the accused did send an obscene messages against the same Bintu Mansaray for the purpose of causing annoyance inconvenience and damage her character by means of computer system with the intent to provoke her to commit the breach of peace.

The accused was unrepresented by any lawyer in court and Magistrate Ngeba committed the matter to high court for trial.