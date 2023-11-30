2 accused jailed for allegedly stealing diamond

Mohamed J Kargbo

Ibrahim Barrie and Sao Fefegulahg made another appearance before Magistrate Mark Ngegba of Court No.1 at Pademba Road and they were remanded to the Male Correctional Center.

The accused persons were standing trial on four counts ranging from conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to law, house breaking and larceny contrary to Section 26(1) of the Larceny Act 1916, receiving stolen goods and fraudulent conversion, all contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

According to the indictments on count one, the accused persons sometimes in August 2023, at Baoma Oil Village, Kendu Leppiama Chiefdom in the Kenema District, in the Eastern Region, with intent to defraud, conspired together with other persons unknown to defraud Alusine Mohamed Conteh four carat, fifteen percent (4.15) diamond, valued Le 477,250 new Leones.

The police further alleged that that the accused, Ibrahim Barrie, on Friday, 25th August 2023, at Baoma Oil Mill Village, with intent to steal, broke into entered the dwelling house of Moses Brima Conteh and stole therein four carat, fifteen percent diamond, valued Le 477,250 new Leones, eight six percent diamond valued Le 7,912 new notes, seventy three percent diamond valued Le 5,037, and one carat fifty five percent diamond valued Le 21,390, all to the total value of NLE 511,589, property of Alusine Mohamed Conteh, whiles in custody of Moses Brima Conteh.

It was further alleged that the accused, Sao Fefegulah, sometimes in September, 2023, at the same town, did receive one four carat, fifteen percent diamond valued Le 477,250 new Leones from Ibrahim Barrie, knowing same to have been stolen.

The accused, Sao Fefegulah, on the same date and place in Kenema district, fraudulently converted to his own use and benefit, certain property, one four carat, fifteen percent diamond valued Le 477,250 new Leones, entrusted to him by Ibrahim Barrie for the purpose of sale, property of Alusine Mohamed Conteh

Police prosecutor, Seillu TAP, led in a witness to testify in court to form part of the court record and evidence.

Aluinse Conteh, the complainant, a diamond miner, said he recognised the accused persons standing in the dock, and he recalled on the 4th August 2023.

He said he was at his site and that he gave his brother, 12 pieces of 4 carat diamonds for safekeeping and that he called his brother to bring the diamond.

Conteh further said that his brother brought 8 pieces of the 12 he gave to him and that he asked about the remainder 4 diamond.

He said his brother informed him that the remaining had been stolen and that they reported the matter to the town chief.

He said they later learnt that the first accused confessed that he had stolen the diamonds, but had sold some and gave the one to the second accused for safekeeping.

The defense counsel, Chernor Kamara, crossing examined the witness and after the cross examination he did make bail application on behalf of his clients.

But Magistrate Ngegba refused the accused person bail and adjourned the matter to the 27th November 2023 for further hearings.