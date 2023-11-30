Concord Times versus MMTU’s PRO: Separating facts from fables

Yesterday, Concord Times editor received a letter from Brewah & Co law firm demanding a retraction of a commentary he had written about the Public Relations Officer of the Milton Margai Technical University (MMTU), Elizabeth Sesay.

While we will not join words with her lawyers, it is important to note that in Sierra Leone, many public officials treat journalists and journalism with outright disdain, which can lead to one-sided stories being published.

This is not because journalists want to do so, but because public officials refuse to talk when called upon to provide their own side of certain allegations. In their quiet moments, they would call journalists all sorts of derogatory names and even describe their work as unprofessional. It is understandable that journalists would be upset when someone makes any attempt to disrespect their profession, especially when that disrespect is directed at them.

Elizabeth was called, as a focal person of the university, to either comment on certain allegations brought against the principal or led the journalist to the principal for his reaction. The only crime committed by the Editor of Concord Times, as professionalism demands, was to place a call to cross-check the allegations when the PRO went gangue, shouting all over the place and not allowing the Editor to even engage her properly.

Let us agree without conceding that Elizabeth has 21 years of experience as a journalist and 11 years as PRO at MMTU, it is important to note that experience and professionalism are two distinctive narratives, and that being experienced does not qualifies one to be professional. Experience is knowledge, but professionalism entails character, putting into practice the ethics of your profession.

At Concord Times, we are not oblivious to the fact that the media is not the court of law and that is why we maintain the highest standard of professionalism, presenting all sides to a story. And that is exactly what the Editor did when the PRO castigated him for being professional. It is unfortunate that Elizabeth refused to provide her side of the story and instead resorted to shouting and name-calling.

As a public relations officer, it is her responsibility to provide information to the public and to engage with journalists in a professional manner. It is not ethical for her to ask the Editor to name his sources, especially when she knows that it is against the ethics of journalism.