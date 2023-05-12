With EU’s support, PPRC launches its strategic communication plan

The Political Parties Regulation Commission (PPRC) have launched the Strategic Communications Plan with a view to deepen dialogue and engagement with political stakeholders and further consolidate PPRC critical role as fair and trusted political parties’ regulatory agency.

The formal launch took place on Tuesday 9th May 2023 at the recently refurbished conference center of the Commission, in the presence of the political parties, the media, civil society organizations, and the project donor – the European Union.

The strategy which was developed by the Political Parties Regulation Commission (PPRC) in consultation with political stakeholders, with the financial support from the European Union and technical assistance by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), is designed to support the PPRC to effectively communicate its renewed mandate and functions as enshrined in the Political Parties Act of 2022; inform the public of its activities; and foster trust and confidence among political actors and citizens at large. Speaking on behalf of International IDEA, the Head of the Sierra Leone Country Programme, Dr Idrissa Mamoud Tarawallie noted that:

“The Sierra Leone Democracy Strengthening Programme will be here to support the PPRC and other electoral and democratic governance institutions including the media long after the elections, as part of its overall objective of supporting democratic consolidation in Sierra Leone”.

In his keynote address and Launching the Plan, the Chairman of PPRC Mr. Abdulai Masiyambay Bangurah said: “The work of the PRRC among other things includes communicating our policies and process to political parties and other stakeholders. The new PPRC communication strategy supported by International IDEA positions us to effectively communicate and engage with stakeholders, especially considering the provisions of the 2022 PPRC Act”.

Speaking on behalf of the European Union Delegation to Sierra Leone, Serena Britannia (Head of Governance and CSOs) stated that: “The European Union remain committed to supporting Sierra Leone’s democratic consolidation initiatives, and we hope that the development and launch of the new PPRC Communication Plan will further strengthen the Commission’s capacity to engage meaningfully with the political parties and electoral stakeholders and effectively implement its mandate.”

The development and formal launch of the PPRC Communications Strategy was made possible through the Sierra Leone Democracy Strengthening Programme which is funded by the European Union and implemented by International IDEA.

International IDEA is an intergovernmental organization that advances democracy worldwide, as a universal human aspiration and an enabler of sustainable development, through support to the building, strengthening, and safeguarding of democratic political institutions and processes at all levels.