VP Juldeh inaugurates 64th annual scientific conference of WACS

By Ibrahim Kabbah Turay

Vice President Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh has inaugurated the 64th annual scientific conference of the West Africa College of Surgeons (WACS), on March 4th at the Bintumani Conference Centre in Freetown.

That marked the first time Sierra Leone hosted such a large gathering of highly skilled surgeons.

Vice President Jalloh expressed gratitude to WACS for choosing Sierra Leone as their 64th annual conference, with the theme ‘addressing brain drain in the delivery of surgical services in West Africa.’

He pledged to protect the gains made and expand surgical access to ensure every Sierra Leonean access quality surgical services, regardless of their income.

While acknowledging the accomplishment, VP Juldeh emphasised the ongoing work, pledging attention to the regulation of quality assurance and remuneration of surgeons and healthcare workers across both public and private sectors.

He highlighted the commitment to increasing training for medical doctors in surgery, catering for both specialists and non-specialists, to ensure a diverse medical workforce nationwide.

The Vice President recognised that unmet surgical needs are not exclusive to Sierra Leone, but cut across the sub-region and the world. He stressed the necessity of collaboration to address the deficit in healthcare delivery.

Commending WACS outreach team for performing about 150 surgeries across Sierra Leone, he encouraged surgeons to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and ethics, leaving a lasting legacy of hope.

Dr. Austin Demby, Minister of Health and Sanitation, highlighted the conference’s significance as a platform for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and innovation in the healthcare field, particularly in surgery.

He commended the West Africa College of Surgeons, the Local Organising Committee, the Ministry of Health, and other ministries for their contributions to organizing the conference.

Acknowledging the challenges in healthcare delivery, especially in surgery, Minister Demby expressed the country’s commitment to improving surgical services and ensuring the well-being of all citizens.

He urged collective action to address the 91% unmet surgery need, emphasizing the importance of quality healthcare services, workforce training, professional development, and the implementation of rigorous standards and protocols for surgical procedures.