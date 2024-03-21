Tourism Ministry hands over refurbished bedroom hotel & classrooms to MMTU

By Yusufu S, Bangura

Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, in collaboration with the National Tourist Board (NTB), has officially inaugurated and handed over a state-of-the-art 24-bedroom hotel along with a Tourism Training Centre (TTC), prep service, and six classrooms to Milton Margai Technical University (MMTU) at its Brookfield campus.

This initiative, supported by the Enhanced Integrated Framework Tier 2 (EIF) under the Sustainable Tourism Development Promotion Project (STDPP), marks a significant milestone in enhancing the educational infrastructure for hospitality training.

The ceremony was held at the Milton Margai Campus in Congo Cross on March 20th.

Addressing the audience, Edward Kwame Yankson, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Tourism, emphasized the importance of investing in human resources to sustain tourism development.

He highlighted the need for well-trained professionals in the hospitality industry and encouraged the university administration to fully utilize the newly rehabilitated facilities.

Fatmata M. Carew, General Manager of NTB, shed light on the project’s purpose, which aimed to revamp the tourism sector in Sierra Leone through sector governance, modern developments, marketing, and capacity building.

She outlined the project’s objectives, including poverty alleviation, job creation, environmental preservation, and enhancing the country’s image.

Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Nabeela Tunis, described the event as a significant achievement aligned with President Bio’s Big Five Game Changers.

She emphasized the pivotal role of tourism in economic diversification and highlighted the importance of practical learning experiences for students. Tunis urged the beneficiaries to safeguard the equipment and utilize the facilities to ensure long-term benefits.

In his gratitude, MMTU Chancellor, Dr. Victor E.A Kabia, expressed appreciation for the support from the ministries and their partners. He acknowledged the positive impact of the initiative on the university’s programs and the professional development of its students.