Three imprisoned for selling over 4000 wraps of ‘Kush’ 

By Jeneba A.Conteh

Magistrate Mark Ngegba of the Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown has on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, sentenced Mohamed Osman Kamara and Yeanoh Kargbo, to sever a jail term of one year each and pay a fine of two thousand new Leones to the state,while he ordered that the second accused, Ibriham Bangura, should serve a jail term of two years and pay a fine of one thousand five hundred news Leones on each count to the state .

All accused were standing before the court on four counts of unlawful possession of Kush contrary to Section 48 (1) of the Pharmacy and Drugs Act 2001.

According to the particular of offence, the first accused person, Mohamed Osman Kamara, on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Kissy in Freetown, was found in possession of two thousand four hundred and eleven wraps of Kush weighing (230) grams without lawful authority.

Police also alleged that on the same date and at same place in Freetown, the second accused person, Yeanoh Kargbo, was found in possession of one thousand five hundred wraps of Kush weighing 144 grams without lawful authority.

It was alleged that, the third accused person, Ibriham Bangura, was also found in possession of three hundred and thirty-four wraps of kush weighing 100 grams without lawful authority and that he was also found in possession of sixty pieces of black solid drug (ASH) cannabis sativa placed in a transparent dispensary bag weighing 8 grams without lawful authority.

After the charges were read and explained to them they pleaded guilty to the offense and asked for mercy.