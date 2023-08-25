SLP to enforce strict traffic measures

By Aiah Kaminjah Intern, FBC

In order to ensure road safety within Freetown, the Sierra Leone Police (SLP) has yesterday told pressmen that starting from September 1st,they will enforce strict traffic measures and regulations with the view to restoring sanity on the roads.

While reading the public notice to pressmen at the police headquarters, George Street in Freetown, during their weekly press conference, Director of Operations at SLP, AIG Brima Jah said they were dismay at the increase level of lawlessness and recklessness displayed on roads by some motorists, garage owners, vehicle owners, motorcycle (Okada) and tricycle (kekeh) riders.

He said the acts of ‘lawlessness and recklessness have in many ways contributed to the increased number of recorded road crashes in the country where some have resulted to serious injuries, fatalities and damage of property.

“It against this backdrop, the SLP would like to inform the general public that effective September 1, 2023, the Directorate of Traffic Management and Road Safety will enforce the following traffic measures and regulations with the view to restoring sanity on the roads, ensure the safety of road users/pedestrians and also improve on the free flow of traffic,” said AIG Brima Jah.

He said it is prohibited to abandon or park vehicles, motorcycles or tricycles on the road, adding that garage owners shall also not be allowed to use any of the roads as a garage.

He said vehicle owners must ensure that they remove all vehicles, motorcycles or tricycles currently abandoned on the roads.

Jah further said that they were working with the Sierra Leone Roads Safety Authority to ensuring that there is strict compliance, adding that vehicles are also not allowed to park along the Hill Side Bye Pass Road and bike riders and their pillions must use helmet while plying the roads.