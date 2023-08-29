Six discharged during judicial week

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Six accused have been discharged during the judicial week that was organised by the Judiciary of Sierra Leone to review 802 cases in an exercise aimed at decongesting the prisons nationwide.

Mohamed Bangura, Alusine Kanu, Yusuf Sesay, Molie Conteh, Foday Musa and Abu Friday, were charged with various offenses ranging from shop breaking, house breaking, wounding, and larceny.

Justice Sesay said he discharged the accused persons because since their matter was brought before the court, no witness has testified.

He said the state cannot continue to keep the accused persons in detention.

The Chief Justice has assigned 23 judges across the country to look into 802 cases.Out of that number, 441 are in Freetown and 361 cases in the provinces.

The release which was issued by the judiciary stated that part of the total number of cases to be handled include 189 cases for which the accused persons and victims have not been traced.