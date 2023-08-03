Sierra Leone Judokas return from Switzerland training camp

Sierra Leone Judoka pair, Marima Koroma and Francis Massaquoi have both returned home after training camp in Fiesch, Switzerland.

Koroma and Massaquoi were among 350 athletes and coaches from over 70 countries who attend the youth training camp in Fiesch, Switzerland.

Presenting the duo to the National Olympics Committee Sierra Leone (NOC-SLE) President, Prince Sualley, the Sierra Leone Judo Association President, Idriss Massaquoi thanked the NOC-SLE and the Olympics Solidarity for the opportunity given to the Association and the athletes.

He said the training camp was timely and as well helpful for the athletes as it helps them hone their skills in preparation for upcoming competitions.

He said: “As an Association we are grateful and as well proud of our athletes, they have set the pace for others to follow imagine after attending a training camp in Switzerland they are back home to continue their training as we prepare for the World Championship.

This should be an example to other athletes and Judo as an Association we are ready not only to participate at the bigger stage but to compete.”

The President of the NOC-SLE said the training camp is just the beginning of many things to come for the athletes.

Prince Sualley said:” We are so pleased that these athletes went to training camp and are back, this is a big step in stone for them, for us and for the Association and it is something we are proud of.”

“One of our main problems in sports over the years has been how we retain our sporting talents, we lose our athletes in these big games and that gives us headache to start afresh and this is something we want to put a stop to. We are trying to break that cycle and the return of the Judokas is a very good message to other athletes and Associations out there,” the NOC-SLE President.

The training camp in Switzerland was led by Beijing 2008 bronze medallist Sergei Aschwanden, who shared his vast knowledge and experience with the young athletes.

Accompanying the athletes were 70 coaches, also benefiting from the camp.

“This is a fantastic place to be. Seeing them in the evenings having a good time, laughing and sharing their experiences is incredible. They are already friends now and it will help the development of judo,” Sergei pointed out.

Amongst the participants was Olympic Solidarity-backed athlete Francesco Aufieri (MLT), who will be competing in Nanjing.