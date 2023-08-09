Professor Francis’ ECO Rice hits market today

The ECO Rice Production Company Ltd. is all set up to officially put out to the public the 2023 “Hard-up” sales with a highly nutritious locally produced rice in both 50kg and 10kg for an affordable price today.

The sales point will be at Blama Centre and in the Ahmadiyya Junction in Kenema at a cost of NLe 600 for 50kg and NLe 120 for the 10kg.

The EcoRice Production Company is owned by the Former Chief Minister and Foreign Affairs, Professor David John Francis. The farm is located at Ngovokpahun village, Small Bo Chiefdom, Kenema District, in the Eastern Region of Sierra Leone

In a bid to revitalize its yearly marketing activities, the EcoRice Production Company Limited will be engaging in extensive sales of affordable and high-quality 50 kg bags of rice via its “August Hard-up” sales of 10 kg bags of rice to meet low-income earners.

As the then Chief Minister of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Professor David John Francis was the first minister that implemented the mandate of H.E President Doctor Julius Maada Bio by engaging in large-scale farming.

It could be recalled that few years back, EcoRice Production Company harvested and packaged 444 acres of farmland rice which was sold out to members of the public at affordable costs in the Eastern Region and beyond.

Professor Francis said it is important for the public to know that in this short period, the EcoRice production company has showcased that Sierra Leone has the potential to feed its people.

He stressed that the company is also engaged in guava, pineapple, and other varieties of plants all of which have medicinal and economic benefits.

He asserted that all of these are ways to make agriculture fashionable and to promote food sufficiency in line with President Bio’s development agenda to “feed Salone”, an initiative that possesses the ambition to boost the country’s staple food production and drastically minimize our reliance on food imports, thereby increasing the level of our exports, creating jobs, fostering economic growth, and henceforth reducing poverty.

Currently, the EcoRice Company has set the pace for mechanized farming in the country with the biggest rice milling machine in Sierra Leone. Recently, the company milled about one thousand bags of parboiled rice for the country’s Ministry of Agriculture, and also provided machinery and technical support for other farmers in its Region of operations, and provided standard seedlings for farmers in the entire country which has empowered farmers to engage in large-scale farming.

Professor Francis further stated that the EcoRice company seed nursing is being supervised by intern students from both Njala and Eastern Technical Universities.

He explained that his vision is to promote the human capital development of the country through student participation on his farm. One of the things that impressed him most is the presence of the women who work on the farm as both labourers as well as operators of the machines.

He stressed that he want to make EcoRice the most accessible and affordable organic rice brand in Sierra Leone.