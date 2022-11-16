President Bio opens National Youth Employment, Entrepreneurship Fair

At the Freetown International Conference Centre at Aberdeen in Freetown, Sierra Leone’s President, Julius Maada Bio, yesterday, November 15,officially opened the first ever National Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Fair in Sierra Leone.

The ceremony attracted several dignitaries from the public and private sectors including Vice President,Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh.

Over Five Hundred (500) graduates, university students, and school leavers were in attendance and much to their admiration, the fair had open doors and mechanisms that were favourable to and for job seekers.

Chairperson of the ceremony, Madam Mamadi Gobeh-Kamara who also doubles as Sierra Leone’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said the fair could not have come at a better time.

She added that the platform was line with the vision of President Bio to create brighter and safer spaces for young people.

She admonished all attendees and job seekers to make a judicious usage of the opportunity.

Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, in his remarks,stated that the initiative which was championed by the Office of the Vice President, was aimed at boosting the employment opportunities in Sierra Leone.

He said that President Bio is a result oriented leader that truly believes in young people, noting that the fair has created an open platform for the unemployed to be able to interact with key players in the job market.

In his Keynote address, President Julius Maada Bio said that he was pleased to have opened the National Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Fair, noting that such was in line with the Human Capital Development drive of the Government of Sierra Leone. President Bio added that government is committed to ensuring that young people are trained effectively so that they’d be fit for the job market.

A statement from Rwanda’s Minister of Youth and Culture and a host of other progressive address from other International, National Local partners made the agenda during the opening ceremony.

Various industries, ministries, departments and agencies were also in attendance and they all spoke about how young people should make themselves very employable for the job market.