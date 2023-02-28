Police rice supply intact, personnel praise IGP, supplier

Sierra Leone Police Personnel across the country, including both senior and junior ranks have medium expressed massive appreciation to the Inspector General of Police, William Faya Sellu and the current rice supplier, VIP Trading Company.

Their appreciation came in the wake of a baseless and unfounded report on social media, believed to be masterminded by some faceless business men, who are said to be either previously failed police rice suppliers or those wishing to get the contract at all costs.

According to the SLP personnel interviewed, VIP Trading Company headed by Ahmed Hashim, with the help of the IGP, remains the first ever contractor to have not only supplied rice that is of the highest standard but also the first ever to have supplied six bags each at a go to over ninety percent (90%) of police officers across the country.

“We are grateful to our IGP, who is restless in maximizing our welfare, and the rice contractor, who is also working tirelessly to deliver not only on time but also quality standard,” senior and junior police officers stated, adding that their morals were now high than what used to obtain.

“Under the previous contractors, there were rampant untimely deaths of our colleagues and family members, which were allegedly linked to the rotten rice supplied to them,” they disclosed, and added that they were now boasting of the best rice among the security forces in Sierra Leone.

When asked on the issue of backlog rice supply, majority stated that before now, the contractors used to owe them several months and sometimes up to ten months backlog.

With the coming of VIP Trading Company and with the astute leadership of the current IGP, they stated, the issue of backlog rice is fast becoming a thing of the past as the duo continue to work tirelessly to deliver on time.