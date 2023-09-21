PLB Chairman Engages with Sports Writers Association

By Sahr Morris Jnr

The newly appointed Chairman of the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) Premier League Board, Victor Lewis on Tuesday, September 19 met with the National Executive of the Sports Writers Association of Sierra Leone to discuss ways of partnership ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 Sierra Leone Premier League season.

Welcoming the SWASAL National Executive, the PLB Chairman said since his appointment, SWASAL is the first body he is engaging and it was never a mistake considering the role the media plays and continue to play in the promotion of football and sports in the country.

“Devoid of my media background, I am someone who respect the media and believes in the media and working with SWASAL as the body in charge of sports journalists in the country is a priority for my administration as Board Chairman and I will really on your advise as well,” Lewis said adding that they are ready to work with the Association to achieve the league goal.

Both the board Secretary, Sampha Hassan Kamara and Abdul Karim Koroma the Board media officer expressed delight in having such a meeting adding that it makes their work not only easy but a better collaborative and reaching the milage the Board is anticipating.

The SWASAL Secretary General, Madam Francess Bernard-Bundor appluded the PLB Chairman. For such a move add I g that is is very important for them to work with the Sports Journalist body adding that the PLB with good collaboration will have a very good returns.

The SWASAL President, Sahr Morris Jr congratulated Victor Lewis for his appointment for the second time as Board Chairman adding that the meeting comes at the right time.

“This is what we’ve been looking forward to all this while, especially with the past Boards, but we are pleased to have it now.

“SWASAL will be glad and looking forward to sign an MoU with the board and as well look forward to have the SWASAL/PLB monthly awards for players and coaches,” the SWASAL President said and also called on the Board to staged at least a day across the region on the laws of the game as well as interview skills for players, managers and journalists before the kick start of the league.

In conclusion, the PLB Board Chairman promised SWASAL an MoU will be signed between the two ASAP and also planned to engage the Association further with their submission and planning on the media operation of the upcoming season.