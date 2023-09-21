ANOCA Medical and Anti-Doping Commission join NOC-SLE on World Clean Up Day

By Sahr Morris Jnr

The Chairman of the Medical and Anti-Doping Commission of the Association of National Olympic Committee of Africa (ANOCA), Dr. Patrick Coker joined members of the National Olympic Committee of Sierra Leone as they observed the World Clean-Up Day with cleaning exercise in their environment.

The former NOC-SLE President said he was happy to be part of the cleaning exercise adding that the event is an annual one and as such it should be celebrated every year.

He said the clean-up exercise is also a social event which brings them together as one to interact as a family.

The ANOCA Chairman of the Medical and Anti-Doping Commission also reminds all about the Marine waste which he said is making the beach environment very uncomfortable and depriving some of the sporting disciplines from using the beach for their games.

“This is a very good platform for us all to take the message to our various communities and let make sure that our environment is always clean,” Dr Coker said and thanked all those who attended to help send the message to the world that Sierra Leone took part in the World Clean-Up day.

The one-day cleaning exercise covers the entire Walpole Street starting from the Cotton Tree down to Lightfoot Boston Street in Freetown.

President of the National Olympic Committee/Commonwealth Games Association Sierra Leone, Prince Vandy Sualley said the cleaning exercise was symbolic work done to observe the day and to send the message to the general public about the importance of the day.

Sualley urged all members of the sports family to do the cleaning exercise as a way of commemorating World Cleanup Day, adding that they will be trying to get dust bins placed at various parts of Walpole Street to keep the environment clean.

The dust bins he said will have a message of keeping the environment clean pasted on them and will also minimize the littering of plastic waste on the street.