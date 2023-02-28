Pestle tendered in alleged murder matter

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Detective Sergeant 8577 Kamara A.B. attached to the Exhibit Office, Kissy Police Station in Freetown has tendered a pestle before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of the Ross Road Court No.1 in Freetown in an on-going murder matter involving one lbrahim Sesay.

The accused was arrested on the 14th November, 2022, by Detective Police Constable 2144 Jalloh S.

lbrahim Sesay was arraigned before the court for preliminary investigation on a count charge of murder contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

It was alleged by the police that the accused on Saturday, 24th September, 2022 in Freetown murdered Tejan Sesay.

Detective Sergeant Kamara highlighted his duties and responsibilities, which, he said, include, receiving all exhibits from investigators for safekeeping, and tendering them in court when the need arises.

He said on the 5th October, 2022, he was on duty at the aforesaid unit at the Kissy Police Station when Detective Police Constable (DPC) 12144 Jalloh S. of the said police station handed over to him a pestle for safekeeping.

Kamara added that he registered the exhibit against Serial Number RC 116/22, noting that since then it had been in his custody. He later produced and tendered the exhibit in court to form part of the court’s records.

Being that the accused was not legally represented, an opportunity was given to him to cross examine the witness, but he told the Bench that he had no question for the witness.

However, police prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Osman M. Bangura told the Bench that he would not do a re-examination.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Kekura refused the accused bail and remanded him to the Male Correctional Centre on Pademba Road in Freetown.

The matter was adjourned to 28th February, 2023 for further hearing.