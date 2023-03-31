Parliament okays Kono maternal centre agreement

By Jariatu S. Bangura

Members of Parliament have ratified the Memorandum of Understanding for the Maternal Centre of Excellence in Kono district signed between the Government of Sierra Leone and Partners in Health Sierra Leone (PIH) Limited Liability Company.

In her presentation before the ratification, Deputy Minister of Health and Sanitation, Princess Dugba, said PIH is a United States Limited Liability Corporation registered in Sierra Leone and the purpose of the Memoradum is to adhere to both parties related to the programming, operation and management of the Koidu government hospital, including the construction, operation and management of the maternity centre of excellence.

She said it is a shared commitment to rebuild a resilient responsive health system and progressively achieve a universal health coverage targeting Sierra Leone.

She said the ministry acknowledges PIH operations in the country and that the ministry was committed to working with them collaboratively and coordinately in furtherance of the purpose of the MOU.

She said they will create a framework through which the ministry and PIH will establish a commitment with respect to the funding, operation and management of the health facility.

Coalition for Change (C4C) Member of Parliament , Hon. Musa Fofanah said the essence of the project was to adhere to the global response and that the government was trying to make sure that they strengthen the health systems.

He said government was trying to align in improving the health sector as during the Ebola regime PIH was around helping the country whilst others were busy folding up their support towards saving lives.

He assured that the people of Kono will embrace the project for the benefit of all.

For Hon.Hassan Sesay, he said they should bear in mind that quality care deserves quality money, stating that ensuring better health care requires enough money and that people should be encouraged to invest in the sector without any hesitation.

He said the agreement is good for the people of Sierra Leone and that it was but good that it be ratified.

He said a number of times people go to Kono to extract diamond from the land and that it is good to think about changing the narrative of bringing developmental programs to the place as Kono has been mutilated for far too long.

“For far too long, Kono has been mutilated, it high time good things are taken to the East. We want the government, partners and all stakeholders to believe that project of such nature will be ratified to improve the health sector of the country,” he noted.

Acting Leader of Government Business, Hon Bashiru Silikie, said government has provided good things for Kono and commended the financier for the support.