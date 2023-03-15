Parliament approves seat for tribal heads in local councils

By Ishmael Dumbuya

The Minister of Local Government and Community Affairs, Tamba Lamina has confirmed that the new Local Government Act provides a platform for tribal heads to be represented in local councils.

He made this clarification after staff from his ministry crowned one Kandeh Sorie Kondo Kamara as the new tribal head for the Loko tribe.

The minister went on to state that the roles of tribal heads in Sierra Leone are very much significant as they are leaders of their various tribes at the local level and that they have a tremendous duty in settling issues or cases in their respective chiefdoms.

He said all tribal heads from the 16 districts will now be represented in local council, adding that tribal heads are the intermediaries between their people and the central government.

According to the minister, tribal heads are the representatives of their people with the authorities of the district where they have settled, and to them they bring their affairs and disputes to be settled according to the customs of their people.

He indicated that tribal heads are the people who know all the challenges within their tribes,adding that besides, tribal heads are well respected in their various tribal groups and communities and it is important to use them as forerunners who can champion service delivery messages to their various tribes and communities.

“Tribal leadership has been there for ages and it is our duty to make sure that traditional leaders are treated according to the dignity they deserve,” the Minister explains.