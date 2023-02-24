Parliament approves Chairman,Independent Commission for Peace

By Jariatu S. Bangura

Members of the Appointment and the Public Service Committee have on Tuesday approved Rev. Shodankeh B. E.B Johnson as Chairman, Independent Commission for Peace and National Cohesion (ICPNC).

The motion for the approval was moved by the Deputy Leader of Government Business, Hon. Bashiru Silikie and seconded by P. C Hon. Prince Pewa respectively

Hon. Neneh Lebbie commended the nominee as he was the first to invite her to go to church through his preaching on radio.

She said the nominee has been one of it kinds in the Bo district and the country as a whole.

She described the nominee as a father and transformer of lives especially young people that were once about to go astray and wayward in Bo district and the surrounding society, thus they were proud of him as indigenes.

She said the President has made the right choice to serve in the peace commission and sure that he will do much more than expected.

Hon. Sama Sandy said the nominee has been a father to many people and also described him as a nationalist and a patriot .He said the nominee is a national figure and has created the linkages between regions across the nation.

Hon. Musa Fofanah said President Bio has nominated fine Sierra Leoneans across all regions over the past years to help develop a better nation for the good of all.

He said the Commission is a critical one as there are weak politicians that are hiding behind conflict for their own good, but hope that he will make the difference and make the country proud.

He said the road will not be a smooth one without gallops but that they were confident that he will achieve the goal that is expected of him.

He said it is a challenge for the Commission to run without sufficient funding, therefore they should pay keen attention especially now that the country is about to go into elections.

Hon. Bashiru Silikie said the Commission should be supported by all MPs as there is need for the nominee to work for the interest of all.