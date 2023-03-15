Musa Sankoh: APC parliamentary aspirant supports road construction in Kontolo Community

By Alfred Koroma

Parliamentary aspirant, under the symbol of the All People’s Congress (APC) has on Sunday 12th March donated items worth hundreds of Leones as support to the ongoing construction of Teneba road in Kuntorloh Community, Constituency 117.

Ten bags of cement and bundles of drinking water were among the items Musa Sierra Sankoh, commonly known as Fidel Castro donated with cash to the Kuntoloh Community.

“This donation is meaningful. It came at a time we needed it most,” Coordinator for the road work, Maxim Kondoma Kamara told Concord Times, thanking the aspirant for visiting their community and supporting its development adventure.

Teneba road is being constructed through funds raised by the community people in Kuntorloh. The Community Youth Chairman, Salifu Bangura said since they took the venture to construct the road, Sankoh is the first person to donate in support of the project.

“As the cement was donated, work started right away. We are happy and every body in the community is glad to receive the donation,” Bangura expressed, stating: “We appreciate him hundred percent. “

“We are not getting support from government for our road project. So for an individual to take from his pocket to support us, we feel very good about the donation and pray he is given the chance to continue the good work,” another youth, Idrissa Kamara added.

Donating the items, the Parliamentary aspirant said since the people of Kuntorloh have decided to construct their road as a way of helping government, there is a need to support them.

“This is not about only me. This is a civic responsibility,” he told the cheering youths. “Each and every meaningful person from this community would come back and give his support. I’m calling on everybody who has the community at heart to come and help. We are not waiting for government. It is our responsibility.”

Sankoh further said he has given similar support to other communities and supported football teams within the constituency. And if given the chance to become MP, he assures, Constituency 117 stands to benefit more.

Speaking about his intention to run for Parliamentary seat in the coming election, the APC aspirant emphasized the need for quality representation in the legislative house which he says brings about accountability and promotes effective economic and social development in the country. It brings about a truthful leadership and a lot of other things that has to do with community progress.