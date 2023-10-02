Murder: Accused acquitted and discharged

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Justice Manuela Harding has acquitted and discharged 25-year-old building contractor, Fadiru John Moiwo for want of prosecution.

The accused was brought before the court to answer to a count indictment of murder contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused Fadiru John Moiwo on the 3rd February, 2020, in Freetown, allegedly murdered Emmanuel Prince Samuel Jones.

Addressing the court, Justice Harding said the objective of the Judicial Week was to complete the backlog of cases and decongest the prison.

Pursuant to the above, Justice Harding asserted that the court cannot continue to tolerate the numerous excuses from the prosecution regarding the consistent absence of witnesses.

“In light of the above stated circumstances, the accused Fadiru John Moiwo is discharge for want of prosecution,” Justice Harding ordered.

In another development, Justice Harding remitted the file of Abibu Turay alias Augero to the Criminal Registry after efforts to trace parties involved in the case proved futile.