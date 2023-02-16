MPs extol new North -West Electoral Commissioner 

By Jariatu S. Bangura

The Committee on Appointment and the Public Service on Tuesday approved Albert Samba Kanu as the new Electoral Commissioner for the North-West region.

During her contribution, Hon. Veronica K. Sesay commended the president for bridging the regional gap by nominating a northerner to serve the country.

She said the percentage of women from the North both in Parliament and other sectors is minimal; therefore the nominee should make sure to bring in more women in the next parliament by implementing Section 58 of the Public Elections law.

She recalled that the nominee did well whilst at the National Social Security and Insurance Trust (NASSIT), which shows that he can perform well and that he should go and keep making the difference as a Commissioner for the North-West.

Hon. Alusine Kanneh said the nominee should make sure to deliver and do the best for everyone, noting that the job is difficult to carry out as it is every stressful but hope that he will perform as expected.

He said he should think about the nation and make sure that the country remains peaceful.

Hon. P.C Bai Kurr Kanagbaro Sanka III said they were hoping and praying that they have divine direction as the peace of the country lies in their hands.

He said every Sierra Leonean will make his or her way to do the right thing for peace to prevail once they are appointed to serve in the ECSL.

He said as the first Commissioner to head the North -West , he should perform much more than expected and do things right.

Hon. Mark Mahmoud Kalokoh noted that the nominee was going to an institution that needed rehabilitation and that he should ensure that the right things be done to gain the confidence of the nation.

He said the peace of the country is in their hands as officers of the Electoral Commission.