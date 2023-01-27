MK Dons move excites Sullay Kaikai 

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leone winger, Sullay Kaikai, says he was excited over his move from Wycombe Wanderers to MK Dons and can’t wait to get started as he hopes to hit the ground running.

The 27-year-old, who joined the Buckinghamshire rivals, Milton Keynes Dons after his deal with the Chairboys, cancelled by mutual consent, said he felt suited with the interest from MK Dons in him.

Speaking on his move to the north, Kaikai was quoted saying: “This is a great club with a great style of play which attracts players to come here. I’m just excited now to get started and hopefully I can hit the ground running. When I knew MK Dons were interested, it was something I felt that suited me.”

“I am a player who likes to get into good areas and express myself and I know that fits in with what the Head Coach wants us to do.”

Kaikai played a total of 33 games during his 18-month spell at Adams Park, with two goals to his name for the club; with his strikes against Wigan Athletic and Accrington Stanley in February 2022 respectively.