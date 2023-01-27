Bo Rangers welcomes duo for East End Lions clash

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leone Premier League leaders, Bo Rangers, will have Ibrahim Sesay and Fleance Kargbo in their squad for Friday’s afternoon away clash against East End Lions (The Killers) at the Trade Center ground in Freetown.

Both Sesay and Kargbo are returning from illness and injury respectively but the visitors will be without skipper Saidu Bah, Sembu Kargbo, Abu Bakarr Bangura (Nasri), Abu Bakarr Kanu (Cavani), and Amadu Mansaray (Mokofay) due to injuries.

Meanwhile, the struggling Killers will go to the match with a fully fit squad as they seek to revive their poor run so far in the league and may want to dwell on their good form against the regaining champions.

With just a place and 6 points separating the two sides in the log, it is the visitors who are going into the match with victories over derby rivals Kamboi Eagles and newcomers Lamboi FC while third-placed East End Lions were left reeling following their late goal against Central Parade but the match later abandon.

The Killers have a better edge over their rivals, with eight wins out of ten previous meetings. Rangers have one (1) win with a draw since 2011.

The 2019 champions can end the current champions’ unbeaten run, but it will take a huge improvement from the home side as the visitors have collected 10 points (W-3 D-1) on their travel.

