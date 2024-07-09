Mason behind bars on alleged store breaking

By Elizabeth Kamara

Twenty-five-year-old Sheku Foday Kamara, a mason, appeared before Magistrate Santigie Bangura at Pademba Road Court No. 2 in Freetown on charges of store breaking and larceny, wounding, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Kamara faces three charges including store breaking and larceny, contrary to Section 26(1) of the Larceny Act 1916. Wounding: Contrary to Section 20 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861 and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, Contrary to Section 47 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861.

According to the particulars of the offence, on June 12, 2024, at Signal Hill Road, Wilberforce, in the Western Area of Freetown, Kamara allegedly broke into the store of Mamadu Wurie Barrie with intent to steal.

He reportedly stole ten 1×4 pieces of cartoon tiles, fifteen 2×2 iron pipes, and other assorted items valued at a total of six thousand one hundred and seventy-five Leones (6,175), belonging to Amadu Jalloh.

Count two alleges that Kamara maliciously wounded Mamadu Wurie Barrie on the same date and location.

Count three accuses Kamara of assaulting Barrie, causing actual bodily harm.

When the charges were read, Kamara did not enter a plea.

Sergeant 8811 Florence M. Wilson led the prosecution, presenting the first witness, Mamadu Wurie Barrie, a baker who knows the accused.

Barrie recounted the events of June 12, 2024, stating he observed that the pipes and tiles given to him for safekeeping by Amadu Jalloh were missing. He noticed the roof’s zinc had been removed.

Two days later, he entered his bakery and saw a shadow inside the store. Upon investigation, he found Kamara inside. Barrie threw a nail at Kamara, injuring his head, and in the ensuing struggle, Kamara injured Barrie’s leg before fleeing. Barrie called for help, and community members assisted in apprehending Kamara, who was then taken to Congo Cross Police Station.

Barrie was given a medical request form, examined and treated at the hospital, and the form was later returned to the police as evidence, marked as Exhibit Z. Photographs of the stolen items were also taken and submitted to the police.

Kamara, who is not represented by legal counsel, cross-examined the witness.

Magistrate Bangura denied bail and remanded Kamara to the male correctional facility in Freetown. The matter was adjourned to July 9, 2024.