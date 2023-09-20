with Elizabeth J. Kamara

Market watch is a column that looks at the basic prices of commodities in various markets across Freetown.It seeks the views of traders as well as costumers about the sales of their goods at which the least consumers buys.

In this edition of market watch, Concord Times Elizabeth j. Kamara conducted interview with some shop owners and petty traders at various markets in Freetown.

Below are some of the prices of basic cosmetic commodities