with Elizabeth J. Kamara
Market watch is a column that looks at the basic prices of commodities in various markets across Freetown.It seeks the views of traders as well as costumers about the sales of their goods at which the least consumers buys.
In this edition of market watch, Concord Times Elizabeth j. Kamara conducted interview with some shop owners and petty traders at various markets in Freetown.
Below are some of the prices of basic cosmetic commodities
|Ideal
|For 1
|Nle20.00
|Clear men
|For 1
|Nle40.00
|Cocoa pulp
|Big bottle 1
|Nle55.00
|Secret white
|Big bottle 1
|Nle75.00
|Perfect line
|For 1
|Nle40.00
|carotone
|Small cup 1
|Nle23.00
|Day by Day
|For 1
|Nle25.00
|Pure skin
|Small cup 1
|Nle25.00
|Detol
|Big bottle 1
|Nle30.00
|Soulmate hair food
|Big cup1
|Nle55.00
|Lemon clear
|Big bottle
|Nle70.00
|touch
|For 1
|Nle25.00
|Bubble gum spray
|For 1
|Nle30.00
|Zenta detergent
|1 bag
|Nle645.00
|Maxzam tooth paste
|For 6
|Nle65.00
|colegate
|For 6
|Nle75.00