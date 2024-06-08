Malisha Da Queen Bag Africa Golden Star Award 2024

\

By George English

The management and staff of Diaspora Focus organized their company’s, award ceremony, and dinner at the Bintumani Hotel, Freetown on Saturday 25th May, 2024. Fourty-Five 45 Awards were rigorously prepared for the qualified nominees which include Ministers of Government, Diplomats, Managing Directors from private institutions, and governmental organizations in the country.

However, Fourty-five categories were enlisted as different categories for the nominees. The award process to determine winners of the different categories was determined by the Google platform voting, merits, and contributions to national duty and responsibility to humanity and society.

Moving forward, Malisha Da Queen won the “For Meritorious Service to the less privilege and Support to women and Children. This is in line with the true spirit of our founding fathers of the OAU/AU”.

Malisha Da Queen is an Actress, Ambassador for persons with Disabilities.

Founder & CEO of The MD Queen Charitable organization NGO, which helps people with disability, homeless, less privileged kids, and families.

She is a born Sierra Leonean currently reside in the USA Houston TX.

She is well known for her role as an ambassador for persons with Disabilities. CEO & Director of Miss London Borough Beauty Pageant.& Miss black American beauty pageant, Miss Africa Diaspora Pageant.

Her aim is to help teenagers; Adults encourage them as best as she can to enter into the world of education, learning new skills, modelling, including dancing, singing, beauty Pageant, and many more.

I can tell you, if given her the support and power she needs, she will be the most inspiring black woman for adults, young girls, and boys as a role model. Here in the USA and other countries.

Award winning in 2012 with Diaspora Focus, she won best Role model.2013.

Beffta Award she won Best Fashion choreographer 2014.

Best-Event Organizer award in 2016

At the International Achievers Awards, she won two awards for Best Good will Ambassador of the year and Best Beauty Pageant Director.

In November 2015, she won Best Humanitarian award for her good job in Africa.

In July 2018, she won Best Good will Ambassador of the year .

“You may not know how you have impacted the lives of the people you’re serving, and those out there, your indelible compassion, generosity, extraordinary kindness, and thirst for equality have been acknowledged,” he said.

The CEO also lamented that the Award is primarily established to identify those who have solemnly taken it upon themselves to serve humanity in the best possible regardless of their status in the society they live in. He also defined social justice as the distribution of wealth, equality, political rights, social rights, and opportunities to everyone, despite the person’s condition in society. ‘He or she must have a share of equality and justice.’

In conclusion, the awardees of Bureau of Africa Intelligentsia Awards 2023 have a solid track record of resilience, passion, hard work, faithfulness, and commitment in their different fields of specialty.