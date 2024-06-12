LRMG making strides in community development,education in Sierra Leone

Leone Rock Metal Group (LRMG) continues to redefine mining stereotypes in Sierra Leone with its proactive approach towards community development and education. On May 29th, 2024, the company marked a significant milestone by awarding 70 scholarships to students in their concessional areas, further demonstrating their commitment to uplifting the local communities.

The scholarships, with 35 recipients each from Bendugu Sambaya chiefdom and Bumbuna Dansogoia chiefdom, signify LRMG’s dedication to create educational opportunities in the region. Additionally, plans are underway to extend this initiative to Simiria chiefdom, emphasizing the company’s holistic approach towards empowering the youth through education.

LRMG having paid the Community Development Agreement Fund (CDA) supervised initiatives from community leaders on how to develop the communities and undertook several impactful projects within its concession areas, notably in Dansogoia, Sambaia, and Simiria Chiefdoms. The construction of multipurpose hall and guest house in Bumbuna, Dansogoia Chiefdom, and Bendugu Town, Sambaia Chiefdom, showcases the substantial progress made by the company in enhancing infrastructure for the local communities.

Furthermore, the construction of a Primary Healthcare Unit (PHU) with staff quarters in Nenekoro, Simiria Chiefdom, exhibits LRMG’s commitment to improving healthcare access in the region. The completion of pipe-borne water projects for relocated communities like Ferengbeyia, Wondugu, and Foria highlights the company’s dedication to providing essential amenities for the community’s well-being.

Also, Projects like the Mamuria Water and Berembeh School in Sambaia Chiefdom and the Mamanki School in Tane Chiefdom showcases the tangible impact LRMG is creating in Sierra Leone.

Ecobank Commemorates World Environment Day with Donations to St. Joseph Secondary School

In celebration of this year’s World Environment Day, Ecobank has reaffirmed its commitment to environmental sustainability by partnering with the St. Joseph Secondary School through the St Joseph’s Nature Club. As part of the Bank’s ongoing green strategy, Ecobank donated essential tools including Ecobank-branded dust bins, wheelbarrows, shovels, and rakes to the school, significantly enhancing their efforts to preserve and maintain a cleaner environment.

The donation ceremony took place on Friday June 7 at St. Joseph Secondary School, where representatives from Ecobank handed over the items to the enthusiastic members of the Nature Club and the entire Secondary school. This initiative aligns with our strategic goal of partnering with organizations dedicated to environmental conservation and community development.

“At Ecobank, we recognize the critical importance of environmental stewardship. Our partnership with the St. Joseph Secondary School Nature Club is a testament to our commitment to supporting initiatives that foster a cleaner and greener environment as well as this year’s World Environment Day focus of land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience ” said Madam Kate Thompson, Head, Consumer Banking at Ecobank “We are proud to contribute to the efforts of young environmental advocates and believe that together, we can make a substantial and sustainable impact on our environment.”

World Environment Day, observed annually on June 5th, encourages awareness and actions aimed at protecting the environment. The slogan for this year, Our Land, Our Future, emphasizes the importance of preserving our natural resources for the well-being of future generations. Ecobank’s contributions are part of a broader corporate responsibility strategy aimed at promoting sustainable practices and fostering a culture of environmental consciousness within the community.

In addition to the donation, Ecobank’s efforts were documented and shared across our social media platforms to inspire others to join the cause of environmental conservation. This public engagement highlights the bank’s commitment in supporting activities aimed at adding value to the communities we operate in as well as our dedication to transparency and active participation in community welfare.

About Ecobank: Ecobank is a leading Pan-African bank, committed to delivering innovative banking solutions while fostering sustainable development. Our green strategy is focused on promoting environmental sustainability through various initiatives and partnerships that positively impact our communities and the environment.