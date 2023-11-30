LRMG champions empowerment, education through generous donations

Leone Rock Metal Group (LRMG) has recently made significant donations to various organizations in Sierra Leone. These acts of philanthropy have not only earned LRMG recognition and gratitude but have also positively impacted the lives of many.

One notable donation by LRMG was a contribution of NLe 10,000 to the Mother’s Choice Foundation. This organization is dedicated to promoting sexual reproductive health and empowering women through entrepreneurship. The donation specifically aims to support the foundation’s WASH TOK project, which focuses on providing safe and friendly public wash facilities to enhance personal hygiene for women and girls in the country. Santos Muckson, on behalf of his organization, expressed heartfelt appreciation to LRMG for their continuous support and highlighted the challenges that this contribution will help address.

LRMG also extended their benevolence to the Initiative in Capacity Building Association International by donating NLe 27,000. This donation will support Sierra Leone’s participation in the African spelling bee, taking place in Addis Ababa. Through this initiative, children from Sierra Leone will have the opportunity to compete and excel on a global stage, alongside participants from other African, Asian, and EU countries. Moreover, it will contribute to their personal growth and improve networking opportunities. Isata Harding, the founder of the association, expressed her gratitude to LRMG for their significant contribution to education and youth development.

Continuing their commitment to supporting important causes, LRMG donated to Women in the Media Sierra Leone to commemorate their 16th-year anniversary celebration. Recognizing the vital role that media plays in society, Ing. Samuel Kamara, Compliance Director of LRMG, reiterated the organization’s prioritization of the media as a partner that effectively communicates their operations to the public. Christina Taylor, the president of Women in the Media Sierra Leone, expressed her heartfelt thanks to LRMG for their consistent support and emphasized that LRMG sets a commendable example of corporate social responsibility that other companies should emulate.

LRMG’s dedication to empowering women, supporting education, and fostering a strong sense of community is truly commendable. Their generosity and commitment to social causes demonstrate the positive impact that corporations can have on society. As Sierra Leone continues to overcome various challenges, LRMG’s contributions serve as a beacon of hope and a catalyst for positive change.

With their recent donations, LRMG has not only solidified their reputation as a socially responsible company but has also inspired others to follow suit.