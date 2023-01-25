Kambia District Council: Slow disbursement of funds hinders implementation of EU project

By Jariatu S. Bangura

During the review of the European Union Project Indicative Action Plan of 2021, Auditors observed that activities meant for implementation were not undertaken due to the slow disbursement of funds from the Project Management Unit.

The report stated that project delay is typically an issue that can take institutions over budget, cause them to miss deadlines, and sometimes derail projects.

Some of the activities that were to be implemented includes the establishment of internet connectivity within the council building, fabrication of five boats with 40Hp outboard engines, construction of guesthouse with a conference hall and WASH facilities at Gbalamuya crossing point.

They were also to construct 240 lockable stalls with wash facilities in Bamoi Luma, Madina, Kambia Lorry Park, Samu, Kenema Kholnimakha Chiefdom.

It was also discovered by auditors that an amount of Le11,079,707.00 transferred to the Council for activities to be implemented as outlined in the Ministry of Youths’ Annual Work Plan and Budget, was not transferred to the Ministry’s account.

As such, the Ministry of Youths was deprived from the implementation its planned activities in 2021.