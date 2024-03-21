Kadiru Kaikai urges govt.to eradicate kush

I write to you today not as a politician or philanthropist, but as a concerned senior citizen of Sierra Leone. Our nation is facing a pressing issue that demands our immediate attention and concerted efforts.

I AM REFERRING TO THE PROLIFERATION OF THE DEADLY SUBSTANC—KUSH.

Kush, a potent strain of cannabis and other hazardous concoctions has infiltrated our communities, wrecking havoc on the lives of our youth and jeopardising the future of our nation. Thus, Its prevalence is not just a matter of personal choice; it’s a public health crisis that requires urgent and imperative actions.

I stand, joining hands with government and community stakeholders throughout the country to send a strong “STOP KUSH CAMPAIGN” —a rallying cry for every Sierra Leonean to take a stance against this destructive substance. Together, we must send a clear message: KUSH HAS NO PLACE IN OUR SOCIETY.

In so doing, we must not simply condemn; We must ACT. It is not enough to turn a blind eye or passively hope for change. We must actively work towards visible solutions. This means advocating for stricter regulations on importation and distribution, supporting rehabilitation programs for those affected by KUSH addiction, and educating our youth about the dangers of drug abuse.

I, therefore, call upon the government to prioritize this issue and implement policies that reflect our commitment to eradicating Kush and other narcotics from our streets. I urge community leaders, educators, the Youth, parents, and every concerned citizen to join hands in this fight. Together, we can fight KUSH, Together we can create a safer and healthier Sierra Leone for generations to come.

Let us stand united against Kush. Let us protect our youth, safeguard our communities, and uphold the dignity of our nation.

GOD BLESS US ALL!!

Sincerely,

Chief Abdul Kadiru Kaikai.