Justice Stevens completes 22 cases

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Court of Appeal Judge presiding at the High Court in Freetown, Justice Alhaji Momoh Jah Steven completed 22 out of the 802 cases assigned to 23 judges.

Five of such matters were sexual offences.

He sentenced Siaka Conteh to ten years for sexually penetrating a 16-year-old girl, but acquitted and discharged Saio Steven, who had been in prison for 4 years during the course of the trial.

27-year-old Osman Koroma alias ‘Paddy’ was acquitted and discharged because the prosecution didn’t present a case to warrant a conviction.

Justice Steven also discharged the file for 57-year-old driver, Abdul Bashir Rahim, who was accused to have sexually penetrated an underage girl. The accused was reported dead during the course of trial.

34-year-old Alusine Mansaray alias Aluspa was sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually penetrating a five-year-old child.

Alfred Bangura and saidu Sesay were sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy and rape, offences they committed on 19th October, 2018.

The other matters were petty offences ranging from house breaking, wounding with intent, assaults, larceny and robbery some of which the accused received the least of two and half years jail terms.